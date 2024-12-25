Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RAA)

In This Article:
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RAA) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
Is RATIONAL Fairly Valued?
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (€, Millions)
|
€232.0m
|
€255.6m
|
€275.7m
|
€305.0m
|
€325.0m
|
€340.9m
|
€353.5m
|
€363.6m
|
€372.0m
|
€379.1m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x10
|
Analyst x9
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 6.56%
|
Est @ 4.88%
|
Est @ 3.70%
|
Est @ 2.88%
|
Est @ 2.30%
|
Est @ 1.90%
|
Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.1%
|
€221
|
€232
|
€238
|
€250
|
€254
|
€253
|
€250
|
€245
|
€238
|
€231
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €2.4b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.1%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €379m× (1 + 1.0%) ÷ (5.1%– 1.0%) = €9.3b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €9.3b÷ ( 1 + 5.1%)10= €5.7b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €8.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €835, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at RATIONAL as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.997. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for RATIONAL
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Currently debt free.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.
-
Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Opportunity
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the German market.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the German market.
