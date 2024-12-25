Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RAA)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, RATIONAL fair value estimate is €712

RATIONAL's €835 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 9.5% lower than RATIONAL's analyst price target of €787

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RAA) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is RATIONAL Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €232.0m €255.6m €275.7m €305.0m €325.0m €340.9m €353.5m €363.6m €372.0m €379.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x9 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.56% Est @ 4.88% Est @ 3.70% Est @ 2.88% Est @ 2.30% Est @ 1.90% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.1% €221 €232 €238 €250 €254 €253 €250 €245 €238 €231

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €2.4b

