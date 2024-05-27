Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of The Market Limited (ASX:MKT)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Market is AU$0.22 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Market's AU$0.19 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average premium for Market's competitorsis currently 38%

Does the May share price for The Market Limited (ASX:MKT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$5.34m AU$5.15m AU$5.05m AU$5.02m AU$5.03m AU$5.07m AU$5.14m AU$5.22m AU$5.31m AU$5.41m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -6.15% Est @ -3.63% Est @ -1.86% Est @ -0.62% Est @ 0.24% Est @ 0.85% Est @ 1.27% Est @ 1.57% Est @ 1.78% Est @ 1.92% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% AU$4.9 AU$4.4 AU$3.9 AU$3.6 AU$3.3 AU$3.1 AU$2.9 AU$2.7 AU$2.5 AU$2.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$34m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$5.4m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.7%– 2.3%) = AU$86m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$86m÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= AU$37m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$71m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Market as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.406. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Market

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine MKT's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for MKT.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Market, we've put together three essential factors you should look at:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Market (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for MKT's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business.

Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.