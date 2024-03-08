Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad is RM24.59 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM29.50 suggests Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for MPI is RM27.16, which is 10% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM264.7m RM327.8m RM388.3m RM434.7m RM475.7m RM512.1m RM545.0m RM575.3m RM603.8m RM631.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 11.95% Est @ 9.43% Est @ 7.66% Est @ 6.42% Est @ 5.56% Est @ 4.95% Est @ 4.53% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM236 RM261 RM276 RM275 RM268 RM258 RM245 RM230 RM216 RM201

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM2.5b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM631m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (12%– 3.5%) = RM7.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM7.6b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM2.4b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM4.9b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM29.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.351. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Semiconductor market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad, there are three further elements you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does MPI's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

