Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad (KLSE:IWCITY)

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.68

Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad's RM0.70 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -417%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad (KLSE:IWCITY) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM36.4m RM42.2m RM47.4m RM52.0m RM56.0m RM59.7m RM63.1m RM66.2m RM69.2m RM72.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 21.29% Est @ 15.97% Est @ 12.24% Est @ 9.64% Est @ 7.81% Est @ 6.53% Est @ 5.64% Est @ 5.01% Est @ 4.57% Est @ 4.27% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM32.7 RM34.0 RM34.2 RM33.6 RM32.5 RM31.1 RM29.4 RM27.7 RM26.0 RM24.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM306m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM72m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM941m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM941m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM317m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM623m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.423. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad

Strength

No major strengths identified for IWCITY.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine IWCITY's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad, there are three pertinent aspects you should assess:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

