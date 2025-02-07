Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Gym Group fair value estimate is UK£1.24

With UK£1.40 share price, Gym Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 36% lower than Gym Group's analyst price target of UK£1.92

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

See our latest analysis for Gym Group

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£29.3m UK£32.8m UK£23.5m UK£22.6m UK£22.2m UK£22.0m UK£22.1m UK£22.2m UK£22.5m UK£22.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.88% Est @ -0.68% Est @ 0.16% Est @ 0.74% Est @ 1.15% Est @ 1.44% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 12% UK£26.2 UK£26.3 UK£16.8 UK£14.5 UK£12.7 UK£11.3 UK£10.1 UK£9.1 UK£8.2 UK£7.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£143m

Story Continues