Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM)

Key Insights
-
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Gym Group fair value estimate is UK£1.24
-
With UK£1.40 share price, Gym Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value
-
Our fair value estimate is 36% lower than Gym Group's analyst price target of UK£1.92
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The Method
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£29.3m
|
UK£32.8m
|
UK£23.5m
|
UK£22.6m
|
UK£22.2m
|
UK£22.0m
|
UK£22.1m
|
UK£22.2m
|
UK£22.5m
|
UK£22.8m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ -1.88%
|
Est @ -0.68%
|
Est @ 0.16%
|
Est @ 0.74%
|
Est @ 1.15%
|
Est @ 1.44%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 12%
|
UK£26.2
|
UK£26.3
|
UK£16.8
|
UK£14.5
|
UK£12.7
|
UK£11.3
|
UK£10.1
|
UK£9.1
|
UK£8.2
|
UK£7.5
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£143m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£23m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (12%– 2.1%) = UK£240m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£240m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= UK£79m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£221m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gym Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Gym Group
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by cash flow.
Weakness
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
Opportunity
-
Expected to breakeven next year.
-
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
-
Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.
-
Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.
Threat
-
No apparent threats visible for GYM.
Looking Ahead:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Gym Group, there are three essential aspects you should further examine:
-
Financial Health: Does GYM have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.
-
Future Earnings: How does GYM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the LSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.
