Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP)

Key Insights
-
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Focus Point Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.97
-
Current share price of RM0.83 suggests Focus Point Holdings Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value
-
Analyst price target for FOCUSP is RM1.12, which is 16% above our fair value estimate
How far off is Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Calculation
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
|
RM21.0m
|
RM28.0m
|
RM26.0m
|
RM29.0m
|
RM27.0m
|
RM26.0m
|
RM25.7m
|
RM25.7m
|
RM26.0m
|
RM26.5m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ -3.53%
|
Est @ -1.40%
|
Est @ 0.10%
|
Est @ 1.14%
|
Est @ 1.87%
|
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2%
|
RM19.4
|
RM23.9
|
RM20.5
|
RM21.2
|
RM18.2
|
RM16.3
|
RM14.8
|
RM13.7
|
RM12.8
|
RM12.1
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM173m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM26m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (8.2%– 3.6%) = RM599m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM599m÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= RM273m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM446m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.8, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Focus Point Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.821. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Focus Point Holdings Berhad
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Focus Point Holdings Berhad, we've put together three additional aspects you should consider:
