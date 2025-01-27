Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Focus Point Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.97

Current share price of RM0.83 suggests Focus Point Holdings Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for FOCUSP is RM1.12, which is 16% above our fair value estimate

How far off is Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM21.0m RM28.0m RM26.0m RM29.0m RM27.0m RM26.0m RM25.7m RM25.7m RM26.0m RM26.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.53% Est @ -1.40% Est @ 0.10% Est @ 1.14% Est @ 1.87% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% RM19.4 RM23.9 RM20.5 RM21.2 RM18.2 RM16.3 RM14.8 RM13.7 RM12.8 RM12.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM173m

