Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Econframe Berhad (KLSE:EFRAME)

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Econframe Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.67

With RM0.76 share price, Econframe Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Econframe Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -165%

How far off is Econframe Berhad (KLSE:EFRAME) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM9.95m RM12.5m RM14.9m RM17.1m RM19.0m RM20.7m RM22.2m RM23.6m RM24.9m RM26.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 35.57% Est @ 25.96% Est @ 19.24% Est @ 14.53% Est @ 11.24% Est @ 8.93% Est @ 7.32% Est @ 6.19% Est @ 5.40% Est @ 4.84% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM9.0 RM10.2 RM11.0 RM11.4 RM11.4 RM11.3 RM10.9 RM10.5 RM10.0 RM9.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM105m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM26m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM378m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM378m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM137m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM242m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Econframe Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.127. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Econframe Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for EFRAME.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Econframe Berhad, we've compiled three relevant elements you should assess:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Econframe Berhad that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does EFRAME's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

