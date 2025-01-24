Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Cleanaway Waste Management is AU$3.13 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Cleanaway Waste Management's AU$2.78 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for CWY is AU$3.10 which is 1.1% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$144.6m AU$235.4m AU$282.6m AU$289.0m AU$318.0m AU$340.0m AU$359.2m AU$376.1m AU$391.4m AU$405.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.93% Est @ 5.63% Est @ 4.71% Est @ 4.07% Est @ 3.62% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% AU$135 AU$206 AU$231 AU$221 AU$227 AU$227 AU$224 AU$220 AU$214 AU$207

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$2.1b

