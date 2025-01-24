Simply Wall St.
Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY)
Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for Cleanaway Waste Management is AU$3.13 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Cleanaway Waste Management's AU$2.78 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

  • Analyst price target for CWY is AU$3.10 which is 1.1% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$144.6m

AU$235.4m

AU$282.6m

AU$289.0m

AU$318.0m

AU$340.0m

AU$359.2m

AU$376.1m

AU$391.4m

AU$405.6m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x5

Analyst x5

Analyst x4

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 6.93%

Est @ 5.63%

Est @ 4.71%

Est @ 4.07%

Est @ 3.62%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9%

AU$135

AU$206

AU$231

AU$221

AU$227

AU$227

AU$224

AU$220

AU$214

AU$207

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$2.1b

