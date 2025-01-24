Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY)

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Cleanaway Waste Management is AU$3.13 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Cleanaway Waste Management's AU$2.78 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate
-
Analyst price target for CWY is AU$3.10 which is 1.1% below our fair value estimate
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (A$, Millions)
|
AU$144.6m
|
AU$235.4m
|
AU$282.6m
|
AU$289.0m
|
AU$318.0m
|
AU$340.0m
|
AU$359.2m
|
AU$376.1m
|
AU$391.4m
|
AU$405.6m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 6.93%
|
Est @ 5.63%
|
Est @ 4.71%
|
Est @ 4.07%
|
Est @ 3.62%
|
Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9%
|
AU$135
|
AU$206
|
AU$231
|
AU$221
|
AU$227
|
AU$227
|
AU$224
|
AU$220
|
AU$214
|
AU$207
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$2.1b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$406m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.6%) = AU$9.5b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$9.5b÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= AU$4.9b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$7.0b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$2.8, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cleanaway Waste Management as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.059. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Cleanaway Waste Management
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.
-
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
Threat
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Australian market.
Looking Ahead:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Cleanaway Waste Management, there are three further factors you should explore:
-
Financial Health: Does CWY have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.
-
Future Earnings: How does CWY's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.