Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Aptitude Software Group is UK£4.31 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£3.85 suggests Aptitude Software Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 7.6% suggests Aptitude Software Group's peers are currently trading at a lower discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£9.55m UK£12.5m UK£13.3m UK£14.0m UK£14.6m UK£15.1m UK£15.5m UK£15.9m UK£16.3m UK£16.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 6.67% Est @ 5.20% Est @ 4.17% Est @ 3.45% Est @ 2.95% Est @ 2.59% Est @ 2.35% Est @ 2.17% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% UK£8.9 UK£10.8 UK£10.7 UK£10.5 UK£10.2 UK£9.8 UK£9.4 UK£9.0 UK£8.6 UK£8.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£96m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£17m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (7.3%– 1.8%) = UK£303m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£303m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= UK£149m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£246m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£3.9, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aptitude Software Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.018. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Aptitude Software Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Software market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for APTD.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Aptitude Software Group, we've put together three pertinent factors you should consider:

Financial Health: Does APTD have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does APTD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the LSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

