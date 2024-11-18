Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY)

Key Insights
-
Ancom Nylex Berhad's estimated fair value is RM1.01 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Current share price of RM1.05 suggests Ancom Nylex Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value
-
Analyst price target for ANCOMNY is RM1.34, which is 32% above our fair value estimate
How far off is Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
|
RM77.1m
|
RM77.1m
|
RM78.0m
|
RM79.5m
|
RM81.3m
|
RM83.6m
|
RM86.1m
|
RM88.8m
|
RM91.7m
|
RM94.8m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Est @ -1.41%
|
Est @ 0.09%
|
Est @ 1.13%
|
Est @ 1.87%
|
Est @ 2.38%
|
Est @ 2.74%
|
Est @ 2.99%
|
Est @ 3.17%
|
Est @ 3.29%
|
Est @ 3.38%
|
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.6%
|
RM70.3
|
RM64.2
|
RM59.2
|
RM55.0
|
RM51.4
|
RM48.1
|
RM45.2
|
RM42.5
|
RM40.1
|
RM37.8
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM514m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.6%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM95m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.6%– 3.6%) = RM1.6b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.6b÷ ( 1 + 9.6%)10= RM647m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM1.2b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ancom Nylex Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.085. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Ancom Nylex Berhad
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.
-
Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
-
Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.
Threat
-
Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.
Moving On:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Ancom Nylex Berhad, we've put together three additional aspects you should look at:
-
Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Ancom Nylex Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.
-
Future Earnings: How does ANCOMNY's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
