Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY)

Key Insights

Ancom Nylex Berhad's estimated fair value is RM1.01 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM1.05 suggests Ancom Nylex Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for ANCOMNY is RM1.34, which is 32% above our fair value estimate

How far off is Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Ancom Nylex Berhad

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM77.1m RM77.1m RM78.0m RM79.5m RM81.3m RM83.6m RM86.1m RM88.8m RM91.7m RM94.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -1.41% Est @ 0.09% Est @ 1.13% Est @ 1.87% Est @ 2.38% Est @ 2.74% Est @ 2.99% Est @ 3.17% Est @ 3.29% Est @ 3.38% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.6% RM70.3 RM64.2 RM59.2 RM55.0 RM51.4 RM48.1 RM45.2 RM42.5 RM40.1 RM37.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM514m

Story Continues