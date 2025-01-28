Calculating The Fair Value Of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Triad Group fair value estimate is UK£4.41

Current share price of UK£3.60 suggests Triad Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Triad Group

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.67m UK£2.30m UK£2.92m UK£3.49m UK£3.98m UK£4.41m UK£4.77m UK£5.07m UK£5.32m UK£5.54m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 52.92% Est @ 37.68% Est @ 27.01% Est @ 19.54% Est @ 14.31% Est @ 10.65% Est @ 8.09% Est @ 6.29% Est @ 5.04% Est @ 4.16% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% UK£1.5 UK£2.0 UK£2.3 UK£2.6 UK£2.8 UK£2.8 UK£2.8 UK£2.8 UK£2.7 UK£2.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£25m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Story Continues