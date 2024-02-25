Calculating The Fair Value Of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Travis Perkins is UK£7.36 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Travis Perkins' UK£7.56 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 13% lower than Travis Perkins' analyst price target of UK£8.42

Does the February share price for Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£156.3m UK£162.1m UK£148.4m UK£140.3m UK£135.7m UK£133.2m UK£132.1m UK£132.1m UK£132.7m UK£133.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Est @ -8.46% Est @ -5.43% Est @ -3.31% Est @ -1.82% Est @ -0.78% Est @ -0.06% Est @ 0.45% Est @ 0.81% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% UK£142 UK£134 UK£112 UK£96.6 UK£85.1 UK£76.1 UK£68.8 UK£62.6 UK£57.3 UK£52.6

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£888m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£134m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (9.8%– 1.6%) = UK£1.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£1.7b÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= UK£658m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£1.5b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£7.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Travis Perkins as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.484. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Travis Perkins

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 4 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Travis Perkins, there are three important elements you should assess:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for Travis Perkins we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for TPK's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

