Calculating The Fair Value Of SATS Ltd. (SGX:S58)

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for SATS is S$4.53 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Current share price of S$3.98 suggests SATS is potentially trading close to its fair value
-
Analyst price target for S58 is S$4.14 which is 8.6% below our fair value estimate
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of SATS Ltd. (SGX:S58) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Check out our latest analysis for SATS
What's The Estimated Valuation?
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (SGD, Millions)
|
S$273.0m
|
S$395.5m
|
S$359.0m
|
S$480.0m
|
S$527.0m
|
S$562.2m
|
S$592.2m
|
S$618.3m
|
S$641.4m
|
S$662.4m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 6.68%
|
Est @ 5.34%
|
Est @ 4.40%
|
Est @ 3.74%
|
Est @ 3.28%
|
Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5%
|
S$249
|
S$330
|
S$273
|
S$334
|
S$335
|
S$326
|
S$314
|
S$299
|
S$283
|
S$267
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$3.0b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.5%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$662m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.5%– 2.2%) = S$9.3b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$9.3b÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= S$3.7b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$6.7b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$4.0, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SATS as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.772. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for SATS
Strength
-
No major strengths identified for S58.
Weakness
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Infrastructure market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.
-
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.
Moving On:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For SATS, there are three important factors you should consider:
-
Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for SATS we've flagged before making an investment in the company.
-
Future Earnings: How does S58's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the SGX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.