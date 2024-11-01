Calculating The Fair Value Of Prolintas Infra Business Trust (KLSE:PLINTAS)

Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Prolintas Infra Business Trust is RM0.83 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Current share price of RM0.94 suggests Prolintas Infra Business Trust is potentially trading close to its fair value
-
When compared to theindustry average discount of -548%, Prolintas Infra Business Trust's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value
How far off is Prolintas Infra Business Trust (KLSE:PLINTAS) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
|
RM95.2m
|
RM101.8m
|
RM107.3m
|
RM112.5m
|
RM117.5m
|
RM122.4m
|
RM127.3m
|
RM132.2m
|
RM137.1m
|
RM142.2m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 5.38%
|
Est @ 4.83%
|
Est @ 4.45%
|
Est @ 4.18%
|
Est @ 3.99%
|
Est @ 3.86%
|
Est @ 3.77%
|
Est @ 3.70%
|
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 15%
|
RM83.0
|
RM77.4
|
RM71.1
|
RM65.0
|
RM59.1
|
RM53.7
|
RM48.7
|
RM44.1
|
RM39.9
|
RM36.1
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM578m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 15%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM142m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (15%– 3.6%) = RM1.3b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.3b÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= RM335m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM912m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.9, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Prolintas Infra Business Trust as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Prolintas Infra Business Trust
Strength
-
Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.
Weakness
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
-
Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.
Opportunity
-
Forecast to reduce losses next year.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Prolintas Infra Business Trust, there are three further factors you should explore:
