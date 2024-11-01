Calculating The Fair Value Of Prolintas Infra Business Trust (KLSE:PLINTAS)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Prolintas Infra Business Trust is RM0.83 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.94 suggests Prolintas Infra Business Trust is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -548%, Prolintas Infra Business Trust's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

How far off is Prolintas Infra Business Trust (KLSE:PLINTAS) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM95.2m RM101.8m RM107.3m RM112.5m RM117.5m RM122.4m RM127.3m RM132.2m RM137.1m RM142.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.38% Est @ 4.83% Est @ 4.45% Est @ 4.18% Est @ 3.99% Est @ 3.86% Est @ 3.77% Est @ 3.70% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 15% RM83.0 RM77.4 RM71.1 RM65.0 RM59.1 RM53.7 RM48.7 RM44.1 RM39.9 RM36.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM578m

