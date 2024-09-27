Calculating The Fair Value Of Pansar Berhad (KLSE:PANSAR)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Pansar Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.67

With RM0.60 share price, Pansar Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Pansar Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 2,591% on average

How far off is Pansar Berhad (KLSE:PANSAR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM12.7m RM17.5m RM22.3m RM26.8m RM30.9m RM34.6m RM37.8m RM40.6m RM43.2m RM45.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 52.52% Est @ 37.83% Est @ 27.55% Est @ 20.35% Est @ 15.31% Est @ 11.78% Est @ 9.31% Est @ 7.58% Est @ 6.37% Est @ 5.53% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM11.3 RM13.9 RM15.9 RM17.1 RM17.6 RM17.5 RM17.1 RM16.5 RM15.6 RM14.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM157m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM46m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM561m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM561m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM181m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM338m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.6, the company appears about fair value at a 10% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Pansar Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.509. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Pansar Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Trade Distributors industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine PANSAR's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Pansar Berhad, we've put together three further aspects you should assess:

Risks: As an example, we've found 3 warning signs for Pansar Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to consider before investing here.

