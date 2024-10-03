Calculating The Fair Value Of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Key Insights

Malibu Boats' estimated fair value is US$37.97 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Malibu Boats' US$39.97 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 8.5% lower than Malibu Boats' analyst price target of US$41.50

How far off is Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$33.9m US$56.5m US$46.7m US$41.4m US$38.4m US$36.7m US$35.9m US$35.6m US$35.7m US$36.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -17.34% Est @ -11.39% Est @ -7.22% Est @ -4.31% Est @ -2.26% Est @ -0.83% Est @ 0.17% Est @ 0.87% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% US$31.8 US$49.8 US$38.6 US$32.1 US$28.0 US$25.1 US$23.0 US$21.4 US$20.1 US$19.1

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$289m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$36m× (1 + 2.5%) ÷ (6.6%– 2.5%) = US$910m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$910m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= US$482m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$771m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$40.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Malibu Boats as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.984. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Malibu Boats

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for MBUU.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Malibu Boats, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should explore:

