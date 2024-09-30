Calculating The Fair Value Of Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Gas Malaysia Berhad is RM4.56 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Gas Malaysia Berhad's RM3.76 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 23% higher than Gas Malaysia Berhad's analyst price target of RM3.71

Does the September share price for Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM254.6m RM265.2m RM270.0m RM289.0m RM300.2m RM311.5m RM323.0m RM334.9m RM347.0m RM359.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.87% Est @ 3.77% Est @ 3.70% Est @ 3.66% Est @ 3.63% Est @ 3.60% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% RM236 RM227 RM214 RM212 RM204 RM196 RM188 RM181 RM173 RM166

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM2.0b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM359m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (8.0%– 3.6%) = RM8.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM8.3b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= RM3.9b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM5.9b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM3.8, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gas Malaysia Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Gas Malaysia Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Gas Utilities industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Gas Utilities market.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Gas Malaysia Berhad, we've put together three further aspects you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Gas Malaysia Berhad (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does GASMSIA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

