Calculating The Fair Value Of Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad (KLSE:NADIBHD)

Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.31 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.30 suggests Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 967% on average

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad (KLSE:NADIBHD) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM39.2m RM29.0m RM24.0m RM21.3m RM19.9m RM19.2m RM18.9m RM18.9m RM19.1m RM19.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -38.93% Est @ -26.19% Est @ -17.27% Est @ -11.02% Est @ -6.65% Est @ -3.59% Est @ -1.45% Est @ 0.05% Est @ 1.10% Est @ 1.84% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM35.2 RM23.3 RM17.3 RM13.9 RM11.6 RM10.1 RM8.9 RM8.0 RM7.3 RM6.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM142m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM19m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM258m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM258m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM88m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM230m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 1.8% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.403. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad, we've put together three essential factors you should look at:

Risks: Be aware that Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored... Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

