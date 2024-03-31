Calculating The Fair Value Of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Forrester Research is US$18.81 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$21.56 suggests Forrester Research is potentially trading close to its fair value

The US$23.00 analyst price target for FORR is 22% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$26.1m US$20.3m US$19.0m US$18.3m US$18.0m US$17.9m US$17.9m US$18.1m US$18.3m US$18.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -6.17% Est @ -3.63% Est @ -1.85% Est @ -0.61% Est @ 0.26% Est @ 0.87% Est @ 1.29% Est @ 1.59% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% US$24.5 US$17.8 US$15.6 US$14.1 US$13.0 US$12.1 US$11.4 US$10.8 US$10.2 US$9.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$139m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$19m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (6.7%– 2.3%) = US$431m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$431m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= US$226m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$365m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$21.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Forrester Research as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.958. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Forrester Research

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Annual revenue is expected to decline over the next 2 years.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Forrester Research, we've compiled three relevant items you should further research:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Forrester Research you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for FORR's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

