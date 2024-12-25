Calculating The Fair Value Of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Flowtech Fluidpower is UK£0.69 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£0.78 suggests Flowtech Fluidpower is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -11%, Flowtech Fluidpower's competitors seem to be trading at a lesser premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£3.38m UK£3.78m UK£3.41m UK£3.20m UK£3.08m UK£3.02m UK£3.00m UK£3.00m UK£3.02m UK£3.06m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -9.79% Est @ -6.22% Est @ -3.72% Est @ -1.97% Est @ -0.75% Est @ 0.11% Est @ 0.71% Est @ 1.13% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% UK£3.1 UK£3.2 UK£2.7 UK£2.3 UK£2.1 UK£1.9 UK£1.7 UK£1.6 UK£1.5 UK£1.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£21m

