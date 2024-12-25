Calculating The Fair Value Of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO)

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Flowtech Fluidpower is UK£0.69 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Current share price of UK£0.78 suggests Flowtech Fluidpower is potentially trading close to its fair value
-
When compared to theindustry average discount of -11%, Flowtech Fluidpower's competitors seem to be trading at a lesser premium to fair value
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Calculation
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£3.38m
|
UK£3.78m
|
UK£3.41m
|
UK£3.20m
|
UK£3.08m
|
UK£3.02m
|
UK£3.00m
|
UK£3.00m
|
UK£3.02m
|
UK£3.06m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x2
|
Est @ -9.79%
|
Est @ -6.22%
|
Est @ -3.72%
|
Est @ -1.97%
|
Est @ -0.75%
|
Est @ 0.11%
|
Est @ 0.71%
|
Est @ 1.13%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4%
|
UK£3.1
|
UK£3.2
|
UK£2.7
|
UK£2.3
|
UK£2.1
|
UK£1.9
|
UK£1.7
|
UK£1.6
|
UK£1.5
|
UK£1.4
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£21m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.4%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£3.1m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.4%– 2.1%) = UK£50m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£50m÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= UK£22m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£44m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Flowtech Fluidpower as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.295. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Flowtech Fluidpower
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by cash flow.
Weakness
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.
-
Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.
Opportunity
-
Forecast to reduce losses next year.
-
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
-
Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.
-
Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.
Threat
-
Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.
Looking Ahead:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Flowtech Fluidpower, we've compiled three important aspects you should consider:
-
Risks: Be aware that Flowtech Fluidpower is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...
-
Future Earnings: How does FLO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the AIM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.
