Calculating The Fair Value Of EPIC Suisse AG (VTX:EPIC)

EPIC Suisse's estimated fair value is CHF74.18 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CHF72.00 suggests EPIC Suisse is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average premium for EPIC Suisse's competitorsis currently 81%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of EPIC Suisse AG (VTX:EPIC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF51.2m CHF52.8m CHF54.0m CHF54.9m CHF55.6m CHF56.1m CHF56.4m CHF56.8m CHF57.0m CHF57.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 4.41% Est @ 3.15% Est @ 2.26% Est @ 1.64% Est @ 1.20% Est @ 0.90% Est @ 0.69% Est @ 0.54% Est @ 0.43% Est @ 0.36% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% CHF47.7 CHF45.8 CHF43.6 CHF41.2 CHF38.9 CHF36.5 CHF34.2 CHF32.0 CHF30.0 CHF28.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF378m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF57m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (7.4%– 0.2%) = CHF794m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF794m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= CHF388m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF766m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF72.0, the company appears about fair value at a 2.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at EPIC Suisse as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.569. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for EPIC Suisse

Strength

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For EPIC Suisse, there are three essential factors you should explore:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for EPIC Suisse (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does EPIC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

