Calculating The Fair Value Of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG (VTX:BCHN)

Does the December share price for Burckhardt Compression Holding AG (VTX:BCHN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The Method
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (CHF, Millions)
|
CHF50.9m
|
CHF86.9m
|
CHF94.7m
|
CHF100.0m
|
CHF104.0m
|
CHF107.1m
|
CHF109.4m
|
CHF111.1m
|
CHF112.4m
|
CHF113.5m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x3
|
Est @ 5.63%
|
Est @ 4.03%
|
Est @ 2.92%
|
Est @ 2.13%
|
Est @ 1.59%
|
Est @ 1.20%
|
Est @ 0.94%
|
Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.6%
|
CHF48.6
|
CHF79.4
|
CHF82.7
|
CHF83.5
|
CHF83.0
|
CHF81.7
|
CHF79.8
|
CHF77.5
|
CHF74.9
|
CHF72.3
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF763m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.6%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF113m× (1 + 0.3%) ÷ (4.6%– 0.3%) = CHF2.6b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF2.6b÷ ( 1 + 4.6%)10= CHF1.7b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF2.5b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF639, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Burckhardt Compression Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.044. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Burckhardt Compression Holding
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.
Opportunity
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.
-
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
Threat
-
Dividends are not covered by cash flow.
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Swiss market.
