Calculating The Fair Value Of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG (VTX:BCHN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Burckhardt Compression Holding fair value estimate is CHF724

With CHF639 share price, Burckhardt Compression Holding appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The CHF699 analyst price target for BCHN is 3.4% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the December share price for Burckhardt Compression Holding AG (VTX:BCHN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF50.9m CHF86.9m CHF94.7m CHF100.0m CHF104.0m CHF107.1m CHF109.4m CHF111.1m CHF112.4m CHF113.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 5.63% Est @ 4.03% Est @ 2.92% Est @ 2.13% Est @ 1.59% Est @ 1.20% Est @ 0.94% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.6% CHF48.6 CHF79.4 CHF82.7 CHF83.5 CHF83.0 CHF81.7 CHF79.8 CHF77.5 CHF74.9 CHF72.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF763m

