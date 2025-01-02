Calculating The Fair Value Of Avolta AG (VTX:AVOL)

Key Insights

Avolta's estimated fair value is CHF41.26 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CHF36.34 suggests Avolta is potentially trading close to its fair value

The CHF45.45 analyst price target for AVOL is 10% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the January share price for Avolta AG (VTX:AVOL) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Avolta Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF560.2m CHF541.3m CHF529.8m CHF522.4m CHF517.8m CHF515.0m CHF513.6m CHF513.1m CHF513.2m CHF513.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Est @ -2.12% Est @ -1.39% Est @ -0.88% Est @ -0.52% Est @ -0.27% Est @ -0.10% Est @ 0.02% Est @ 0.11% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% CHF516 CHF459 CHF414 CHF376 CHF344 CHF315 CHF289 CHF266 CHF245 CHF226

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF3.5b

