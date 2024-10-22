Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de la Touraine et du Poitou Société Coopérative And 2 Other Undiscovered French Small Caps With Solid Fundamentals

As the European Central Bank's recent interest rate cuts have bolstered expectations for further monetary easing, France's CAC 40 Index has seen a modest rise of 0.46%, reflecting broader positive sentiment across major European stock markets. In this environment of potential economic support, investors may find opportunities in small-cap stocks with strong fundamentals that can thrive amidst changing market dynamics.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In France

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie Société coopérative 34.89% 3.23% 3.61% ★★★★★★ Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Nord de France Société coopérative 10.84% 3.22% 6.38% ★★★★★★ EssoF 1.19% 11.14% 41.41% ★★★★★★ ADLPartner 82.84% 9.86% 16.18% ★★★★★☆ VIEL & Cie société anonyme 54.02% 5.66% 19.86% ★★★★★☆ Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 14.94% 0.59% 5.95% ★★★★★☆ La Forestière Equatoriale 0.00% -50.76% 49.41% ★★★★★☆ Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Alpes Provence Société coopérative 391.01% 4.67% 17.31% ★★★★☆☆ Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes 11.60% 6.69% 10.30% ★★★★☆☆ Vaziva Société anonyme 8.03% 68.05% 431.41% ★★★★☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de La Touraine et du Poitou Société Coopérative offers a range of banking products and services in France, with a market capitalization of €438.58 million.

Operations: Crédit Agricole Mutuel de La Touraine et du Poitou generates revenue primarily from its Proximity Bank segment (€254.46 million) and Management for Own Account and Miscellaneous activities (€94.09 million).

Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de la Touraine et du Poitou, with total assets of €16.9 billion and equity of €2.7 billion, shows promise in the banking sector. It has a solid allowance for bad loans at 132% and maintains an appropriate level of non-performing loans at 1.3%. The bank's earnings growth over the past year was 9.3%, outpacing the industry average of 4%. Trading significantly below its estimated fair value by about 63.7%, it offers potential value for investors while relying on low-risk funding sources, with customer deposits making up most liabilities (95%).

ENXTPA:CRTO Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Linedata Services S.A. is a company that develops, publishes, and distributes financial software across Southern Europe, Northern Europe, North America, and Asia with a market capitalization of €404.72 million.

Operations: Linedata Services generates revenue primarily from its Asset Management segment, contributing €122.12 million, and the Lending & Leasing segment, which adds €63.39 million.

Linedata Services has been making waves with its impressive financial performance. Over the past year, earnings surged by 22%, outpacing the software industry's growth of 11.5%. The company's net income for the first half of 2024 was €10.55 million, up from €8.48 million a year earlier, reflecting high-quality earnings and strong operational efficiency. Despite a net debt to equity ratio considered high at 40.3%, interest payments are well covered with EBIT at 9.7 times coverage, indicating robust financial health. Trading at nearly 29% below estimated fair value suggests potential upside in its valuation compared to peers and industry standards.

ENXTPA:LIN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: VIEL & Cie, société anonyme is an investment company offering interdealer broking, online trading, and private banking services across various regions including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific with a market cap of approximately €692.74 million.

Operations: The company's primary revenue stream is from Professional Intermediation, generating €1.05 billion, followed by Stock Exchange Online at €71.02 million. Contribution from Holdings adds €3.63 million to the total revenue, while Real Estate and Other Activities slightly detract with a negative contribution of €0.15 million.

VIL, a modest-sized player in France's financial landscape, is trading at 42.6% below its estimated fair value, suggesting potential undervaluation. Over the past five years, earnings have shown robust growth at 19.9% annually, although recent performance of 36.3% lags behind the broader Capital Markets industry growth of 47.8%. The company's debt situation appears favorable with more cash than total debt and a reduced debt-to-equity ratio from 90.2% to 54%. Recent half-year results highlight a revenue increase to €598 million from €555 million and net income rising to €65 million from €51 million year-on-year, indicating solid financial health and quality earnings amidst market challenges.

ENXTPA:VIL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

