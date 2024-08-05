Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (KLSE:CMSB) Shares Could Be 23% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad's estimated fair value is RM1.09 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad is estimated to be 23% overvalued based on current share price of RM1.35

Our fair value estimate is 14% lower than Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad's analyst price target of RM1.27

How far off is Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (KLSE:CMSB) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM11.2m RM25.1m RM37.8m RM51.5m RM65.1m RM77.9m RM89.4m RM99.7m RM108.7m RM116.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 50.41% Est @ 36.35% Est @ 26.51% Est @ 19.62% Est @ 14.80% Est @ 11.43% Est @ 9.06% Est @ 7.41% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.6% RM10.2 RM20.9 RM28.7 RM35.7 RM41.2 RM45.0 RM47.2 RM48.0 RM47.7 RM46.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM371m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM117m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.6%– 3.6%) = RM2.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM2.0b÷ ( 1 + 9.6%)10= RM804m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM1.2b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.4, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.079. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Basic Materials market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad, we've compiled three essential factors you should consider:

Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does CMSB's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

