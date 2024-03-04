Caffè Nero back in the black after raising price of flat white by 15pc

caffe nero

Caffè Nero has swung back into the black after raising the price of a flat white by 15pc.

The chain’s parent company Caffè Nero Group Holdings posted a £7m pre-tax profit for the year to May 2023 compared with a £16m loss a year earlier, as sales soared by £100m to £450m.

The surge in sales came after Caffè Nero raised the price of a flat white coffee from £3 in May 2022 to £3.45 in September 2023, according to UCC, which tracks the price of coffee in big chains.

Caffè Nero said it had been hit by rising cost of energy, ingredients, wages and higher interest rates. Ben Price, finance director at Caffé Nero, said these pressures had slowed its recovery from the pandemic.

The cost of a medium latte, meanwhile, rose from £2.95 to £3.25 over the same period, according to the data, while the price of a large espresso almost doubled, rising from £1.50 to £2.70.

Caffè Nero runs more than 1,000 coffee shops across the world, employing around 10,000 staff. In the UK, it runs more than 600 shops.

As well as the Caffé Nero chain, the company also owns the Harris & Hoole and Coffee #1 brands. It opened 20 new stores in the UK and Ireland between June and November last year, and 43 in total across the world.

Prices have continued to rise in Caffè Nero’s shops in 2024, with a flat white rising to £3.55 and a medium latte hitting £3.50 as of January, according to UCC.

Caffé Nero is not the only coffee chain to have significantly raised its prices to cope with soaring costs over recent years. Last April Pret a Manger raised the prices of its subscription service from £25 to £30, after the price of coffee beans rose by 40pc in 2022.

Pret a Manger raised the prices of its subscription last year after the cost of coffee beans jumped - PHIL NOBLE/Reuters

Pret’s chief executive, Pano Christou, said at the time: “We’ve invested a huge amount in our teams, almost a 20pc pay increase in the last year. Food costs are still a challenge to work through. And energy costs, we had a 200pc increase in energy this year.”

Since the start of 2024 Pret a Manger has lowered the price of a range of its bestselling sandwiches and baguettes after coming under fire for high food prices.

The soaring price of takeaway coffee over recent years has also sparked a boom in demand for coffee machines, as shoppers sought to offset the cost by making more coffee at home.

The electronics retailer Currys said in December that sales of coffee machines in the two weeks leading up to Black Friday in November 2023 were 105pc higher than the same period last year.

Caffè Nero said like-for-like sales rose 10pc over the first half of its current financial year from June to November 2023, adding that it pulled in a record week of sales at the end of November.

Gerry Ford, founder and chief executive of Caffè Nero, said: “We’ve seen a very encouraging first-half. Despite significant ongoing inflationary pressures that had a notable effect on our business, we have delivered solid sales growth and demonstrated strong cost control.”