Cadillac Unveils SOLLEI Concept

A Vision of Bespoke Luxury.

Cadillac has introduced its latest concept vehicle, the SOLLEI, an exquisite all-electric convertible that epitomizes the brand’s commitment to bespoke luxury and innovative design. This concept vehicle pushes the boundaries of custom automotive design, reflecting the unique tastes and passions of its discerning clientele.

The SOLLEI is an all-electric, 2+2 convertible, boasting Cadillac’s signature 55-inch pillar-to-pillar screen, a stunning interior, and sophisticated exterior lighting choreography. It also features an intuitive command console for both the front and rear passengers. The name SOLLEI, derived from the words 'sun' and 'leisure,' captures Cadillac’s vision of an open-air, leisurely driving experience.

“SOLLEI reimagines the joy of travel, offering a personalized driving experience that brings drivers closer to the natural world,” said Erin Crossley, Cadillac's design director. “The concept honors Cadillac’s heritage of elegant convertibles while presenting a modern interpretation that emphasizes high luxury through innovative design and exceptional craftsmanship.”

One of the groundbreaking aspects of the SOLLEI is its use of Fine Mycelium™, a bio-based material developed in collaboration with MycoWorks. This innovative material, used for the charging mats and door map pockets, is derived from the renewable root structure of mushrooms, reflecting Cadillac’s dedication to sustainable automotive solutions.

The SOLLEI’s exterior design is both emotive and unmistakably Cadillac, with a low, elongated body that emphasizes bold proportions and a wide stance. The seamless surfaces and stretched A-line enhance the vehicle’s length, while the low tail design adds a touch of elegance. The exterior is finished in "Manila Cream," a color reminiscent of classic Cadillacs from the late 1950s, meticulously hand-painted by Cadillac artisans.

Inside, the SOLLEI embodies Cadillac’s “art of travel” philosophy, transforming every journey into a luxurious experience. The interior features a fully integrated beverage chiller with a power glass door and crystal glasses, blending leisure with travel seamlessly. Every detail is crafted with care, from the illuminated décor to the unique embellishments that enhance Cadillac’s unparalleled aesthetic.

The interior décor includes unstained wood veneers that showcase natural color and grain variations, complemented by open-pore finishes. Each piece is meticulously hand-cut and hand-laid using traditional marquetry techniques, creating a striking focal point that flows from the front doors to the rear compartment. The windshield is framed in milled brushed aluminum, continuing Cadillac’s tradition of using natural materials.

Lighting plays a significant role in personalizing the SOLLEI’s interior ambiance. The vehicle offers distinguished ambient lighting with multiple zones and 126 color options, allowing for complete customization. Additionally, SOLLEI caters to bird-watching enthusiasts with a unique accessory: a custom case containing 3D-printed acrylic bird calls, a leather-bound journal with hand-painted bird illustrations, and a leather tool roll for pens and pencils, matching the vehicle's interior.

The SOLLEI celebrates the joy of travel and the beauty of the natural world with rich sensory engagement and unexpected discoveries. The vehicle features sun-themed design elements, including sunburst lighting and graphic choreography, as well as sunburst motifs on the seats. The interior Fine Nappa leather includes a pink iridescent pigment that changes color subtly, enhancing the sunrise effect. Other elements include charging mats and custom accessories made from MycoWorks’ bio-based material, a pink iridescent hue on the beverage chiller door and glass tray, and an “Aurora” tint on metal finishes that mimic the solar winds interacting with the earth's atmosphere.

The SOLLEI’s convertible roof fabric, named "Daybreak," allows sunlight to pour into the interior as the roof retracts, while textured floormats named "Bask" add warmth and texture, matching the roof material to keep the interior light and airy.

This concept vehicle represents Cadillac’s vision for modern design in an open-air format, inspired by iconic models from the past. Unveiled at Cadillac House at Vanderbilt, a state-of-the-art facility at GM’s Global Technical Center campus in Warren, Michigan, the SOLLEI offers a bespoke design experience for Cadillac CELESTIQ clients, showcasing the brand's dedication to luxury and innovation.

