Cadbury ‘disappointed’ after being stripped of royal warrant

Cadbury has said it is “disappointed” after losing its royal warrant.

The chocolate firm is among the brands and products that have had their warrants withdrawn under the King, a list published by Buckingham Palace’s Royal Warrant Holders Association shows.

The company had held the royal warrant for 170 years since 1854.

Consumer goods firm Unilever, which owns Dove and Lipton, was also stripped of its warrant.

Earlier this year, Charles was urged by campaign group B4Ukraine to take warrants from companies “still operating in Russia” after the invasion of Ukraine, naming Mondelez, which owns Cadbury, and Unilever.

A Mondelez International spokesperson said: “Whilst we are disappointed to be one of hundreds of other businesses and brands in the UK to not have a new warrant awarded, we are proud to have previously held one, and we fully respect the decision.”

A Unilever spokesperson said: “We are very proud of the long history our brands have supplying the Royal Household and of the warrants they have been awarded during this time, most recently by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The granting of royal warrants is a matter for the Royal Household.”