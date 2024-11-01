Cactus Inc (WHD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial Performance Amid Market ...

Revenue: $290 million for Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA: $104 million with a margin of 35.7%.

Cash Balance: Increased to $247 million.

Dividend: 8% increase to $0.13 per share.

Pressure Control Segment Revenue: $187 million, up 6.9% sequentially.

Pressure Control Segment Operating Income: Increased by $4 million or 7.7% sequentially.

Spoolable Technology Segment Revenue: Up 4.7% sequentially.

Net Income: GAAP Net income of $63 million for the quarter.

Adjusted Net Income: $65 million, $0.81 per share.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense: $15 million for Q2.

Effective Tax Rate: 22% for the second quarter.

Net CapEx: Approximately $7 million during Q2.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) reported a solid quarter with total Q2 revenues of $290 million and adjusted EBITDA of $104 million.

The company increased its cash balance to $247 million, showcasing strong financial management.

An 8% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.13 per share was approved, reflecting confidence in future cash flows.

The introduction of a new CFO, Jay Nutt, who brings extensive global financial leadership experience, is expected to add value.

The company is seeing increased interest in its larger diameter Spoolable products, indicating potential for growth in new market segments.

Negative Points

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) anticipates a moderation in pressure control revenue due to lower average US land drilling activity.

There is less visibility into production equipment shipments, which could impact future revenue streams.

The international expansion of pressure control products is progressing slower than anticipated.

Increased ocean freight costs are expected to offset some cost efficiencies, potentially impacting margins.

The company faces potential challenges from further rig reductions as operators pursue consolidating transactions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you expand on the international momentum in the Spoolable segment and the traction with larger diameter products? A: Stephen Tadlock, Executive Vice President, Treasurer, explained that Cactus is focusing on international growth by adding key personnel and installation equipment. The company is seeing increased quoting activity and interest in larger diameter products due to their rapid installation and corrosion resistance benefits. This growth is targeted in regions like the Middle East, Latin America, and Australia.

