CACI International Inc (CACI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Contract Awards and ...

Revenue Growth (Q4): 20% increase.

Revenue Growth (FY 2024): 14% increase, ahead of guidance.

EBITDA: Nearly $800 million with a margin of 10.7%.

Free Cash Flow: Over $380 million.

Free Cash Flow Per Share: $17, a 41% increase from last year.

Contract Awards: Over $14 billion, highest in company history, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.9 times.

Fourth Quarter Awards: $5.4 billion, with a book-to-bill ratio of 2.7 times.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance: Free cash flow per share growth of 11%, revenue growth of 6% to 8.5%, and EBITDA margin in the high 10% range.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

Positive Points

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) delivered a strong fourth quarter with 20% revenue growth, closing out the fiscal year with a 14% revenue increase, surpassing their guidance.

The company achieved a record $14 billion in contract awards, representing a 1.9 times book-to-bill ratio for the year, with nearly 60% of the award value being renewed business.

CACI's free cash flow per share increased by 41% from the previous year, reaching over $380 million in free cash flow.

The company won significant contracts, including an eight-year, $2 billion NASA award and a $100 million contract with the US Army, showcasing their expertise in agile software development and signals intelligence.

CACI's strategic investments in technology and talent have positioned them well in high-value markets, supporting long-term growth and shareholder value.

Negative Points

The company anticipates a continuing resolution for the government fiscal year 2025, which could impact funding and project timelines.

CACI's growth in fiscal 2025 is expected to be slower, with revenue growth projected at 6% to 8.5%, partly due to the nonrecurring $200 million of materials from the previous year.

The ramp-up of new work in fiscal 2025 may require significant labor additions, posing potential execution challenges.

The company's free cash flow conversion is expected to be below 100% in the short term due to working capital requirements for new technology programs.

CACI's tax rate is projected to increase by 160 basis points, driven by a higher blended effective state tax rate and the full-year impact of the UK statutory rate increase.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some color on how you're thinking about the ramp-up for new work in FY 2025, given the significant amount of work won in FY 2024? A: John Mengucci, President, CEO & Director, explained that the ramp-up for FY 2025 will be influenced by the performance of major programs like FocusedFox, EITaaS, and Spectral. These programs are expected to provide material growth, with Spectral entering its LRIP phase in the third quarter. The ramp-up will also depend on the timing of converting awards to revenue, particularly for technology programs, which typically ramp over several years.

Q: How are you thinking about the uses of the balance sheet, given its strong position? A: Jeffrey MacLauchlan, Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer, stated that the guidance does not include share repurchases or acquisitions, although they expect to engage in some. The approach is to remain flexible and opportunistic, constantly evaluating acquisition targets. John Mengucci added that the M&A market looks promising, with potential targets in areas like electromagnetic spectrum, cloud, AI, and C4ISR.

Q: What percentage of your sales this year are recompetes, and how do you see the growth of tech and expertise segments? A: John Mengucci noted that 40% of last year's awards were recompetes, and 10% of FY 2025 revenue is based on winning recompetes. In FY 2024, they were over 90% successful in protecting existing business. The growth in tech and expertise segments will depend on the mix of new business and recompetes.

Q: Can you elaborate on other opportunities where your software capabilities can be a differentiator to win larger programs typically awarded to primes? A: John Mengucci highlighted that CACI's software capabilities allow them to deliver agile solutions that address threats at the speed of the fight. This approach has been successful in programs like Spectral, where they partnered with Northrop to augment delivery. The focus is on providing software-based solutions that offer better value propositions to customers.

Q: How is CACI progressing on integrating AI into contract award and execution processes? A: John Mengucci stated that CACI has integrated AI into about 200 programs, particularly in the intelligence community. The company is well-versed in AI applications like visualization, computer vision, and machine learning, which are crucial for delivering mission-critical solutions.

