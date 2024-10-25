CACI International Inc (CACI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and ...

Revenue: Nearly $2.1 billion, representing 11.2% growth, with 9.9% organic growth.

EBITDA Margin: 10.5%, a year-over-year increase of 110 basis points.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $5.93, 36% higher than a year ago.

Free Cash Flow: $49 million for the quarter.

Book to Bill Ratio: 1.6 times for the quarter, 1.8 times on a trailing 12-month basis.

Backlog: $32.4 billion, increased over 21% from a year ago.

Fiscal 2025 Revenue Guidance: Raised to $8.1 billion to $8.3 billion.

Fiscal 2025 EBITDA Margin Guidance: Expected toward the upper end of the high 10s range.

Fiscal 2025 Adjusted Net Income Guidance: $515 million to $535 million.

Fiscal 2025 Free Cash Flow Guidance: At least $435 million.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) reported a strong start to fiscal year 2025 with an 11% revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of 10.5%.

The company secured over $3.3 billion in awards, representing a 1.6 times book-to-bill ratio for the quarter.

CACI completed the acquisition of Applied Insight and is on track to close the acquisition of Azure Summit Technology, enhancing its capabilities in RF technology and cloud migration.

The company raised its fiscal 2025 guidance due to strong organic performance and the acquisition of Applied Insight.

CACI's backlog increased by over 21% from the previous year, providing long-term visibility into the strength of its business.

Negative Points

The company faces potential risks from geopolitical uncertainties and the ongoing government fiscal year 2025 budget process, which could impact short-cycle revenue.

CACI's pro forma leverage following the acquisitions will be 3.2 times, indicating a significant level of debt.

There is a potential impact from continuing resolutions, which could delay some software-defined technology awards.

The competitive environment for mergers and acquisitions remains challenging, requiring disciplined and patient capital deployment.

Working capital demands are increasing due to the changing nature of the portfolio, impacting cash flow guidance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Have any customers reached out to CACI regarding the production issues with optical communications terminals, and could this be an opportunity for CACI to gain market share? A: John Mengucci, President and CEO, stated that CACI is seeing strong demand for its technology from both government and primes. While he did not comment on the other vendor's status, he mentioned discussions with other primes and emphasized CACI's maturity and low-risk profile in optical communication technology. CACI is on track to significantly increase deliveries and is open to additional bids.

