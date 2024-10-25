CACI International Inc (CACI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and ...

In This Article:
Revenue: Nearly $2.1 billion, representing 11.2% growth, with 9.9% organic growth.
EBITDA Margin: 10.5%, a year-over-year increase of 110 basis points.
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $5.93, 36% higher than a year ago.
Free Cash Flow: $49 million for the quarter.
Book to Bill Ratio: 1.6 times for the quarter, 1.8 times on a trailing 12-month basis.
Backlog: $32.4 billion, increased over 21% from a year ago.
Fiscal 2025 Revenue Guidance: Raised to $8.1 billion to $8.3 billion.
Fiscal 2025 EBITDA Margin Guidance: Expected toward the upper end of the high 10s range.
Fiscal 2025 Adjusted Net Income Guidance: $515 million to $535 million.
Fiscal 2025 Free Cash Flow Guidance: At least $435 million.
Release Date: October 24, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) reported a strong start to fiscal year 2025 with an 11% revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of 10.5%.
The company secured over $3.3 billion in awards, representing a 1.6 times book-to-bill ratio for the quarter.
CACI completed the acquisition of Applied Insight and is on track to close the acquisition of Azure Summit Technology, enhancing its capabilities in RF technology and cloud migration.
The company raised its fiscal 2025 guidance due to strong organic performance and the acquisition of Applied Insight.
CACI's backlog increased by over 21% from the previous year, providing long-term visibility into the strength of its business.
Negative Points
The company faces potential risks from geopolitical uncertainties and the ongoing government fiscal year 2025 budget process, which could impact short-cycle revenue.
CACI's pro forma leverage following the acquisitions will be 3.2 times, indicating a significant level of debt.
There is a potential impact from continuing resolutions, which could delay some software-defined technology awards.
The competitive environment for mergers and acquisitions remains challenging, requiring disciplined and patient capital deployment.
Working capital demands are increasing due to the changing nature of the portfolio, impacting cash flow guidance.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Have any customers reached out to CACI regarding the production issues with optical communications terminals, and could this be an opportunity for CACI to gain market share? A: John Mengucci, President and CEO, stated that CACI is seeing strong demand for its technology from both government and primes. While he did not comment on the other vendor's status, he mentioned discussions with other primes and emphasized CACI's maturity and low-risk profile in optical communication technology. CACI is on track to significantly increase deliveries and is open to additional bids.
Q: Could the acquisition of Azure Summit open up new opportunities for CACI, particularly in foreign military sales? A: John Mengucci explained that Azure Summit's products, like Switchblade, are applicable to Five Eyes countries and are involved in several US government platforms. The acquisition fills capability gaps and enhances CACI's ability to expand both domestically and internationally.
Q: How does CACI view the potential impact of a longer continuing resolution due to election-related noise? A: John Mengucci noted that while continuing resolutions can impact short-cycle software product awards, CACI's customers have established buying structures to mitigate this. He emphasized that CACI is well-positioned in enduring funding streams and does not foresee significant long-term impacts from budget uncertainties.
Q: What is CACI's strategy regarding M&A, and are there specific areas or capabilities they are targeting? A: Jeffrey MacLauchlan, CFO, mentioned a strong pipeline of opportunities and noted that valuation multiples have contracted. John Mengucci added that CACI is focused on areas like SIGINT, EW, cyber, and IT modernization, and remains disciplined and patient in its acquisition strategy.
Q: Can you provide details on CACI's win rates and any factors contributing to recent performance? A: John Mengucci highlighted CACI's focus on recompete rates, which are traditionally over 90%, and emphasized the company's strategy of bidding less and winning more. He noted that CACI's win rates are consistently above 30-40% for new business, contributing to strong book-to-bill ratios.
