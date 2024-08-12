CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:CAB) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CAB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM188m ÷ (RM1.6b - RM515m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

So, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.5% generated by the Food industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 21%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 50% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

