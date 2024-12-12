C8 Corvette Stingray Takes on Hemi Charger and Tuned Audi SQ5 in Drag Showdowns

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A 2023 C8 Corvette Stingray dominates the dragstrip, outperforming a Dodge Charger Hemi and a tuned Audi SQ5 in thrilling matchups.

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray continues to prove its mettle as a versatile performer on both the road and the track. While its more potent siblings like the Z06, E-Ray, and the upcoming twin-turbo ZR1 steal headlines with their supercar-killing credentials, the Stingray offers accessible performance that’s nothing short of impressive. Recently, the SSDracer YouTube channel showcased this crimson 2023 Stingray going head-to-head with a Dodge Charger Hemi and a tuned Audi SQ5 at Barona Dragstrip in Lakeside, California.

First up, the Stingray faced a classic American rival—a white 2020 Dodge Charger 5.7 Hemi V8 with unspecified modifications. In the first race, the Stingray left no doubt about its dominance, clocking a blistering 7.79 seconds to the Charger's 8.86 seconds over the 1/8th-mile track. The second race was initially more competitive, with the Charger pulling ahead after launch. However, a slower gear change sealed the Charger's fate as the Stingray surged past for another victory.

In the next round of races, the Corvette met a more unconventional opponent—a 2018 Audi SQ5 equipped with an E50 tune. The tuned SUV provided a tougher challenge, keeping neck-and-neck with the Stingray for most of the first race. However, the Corvette’s superior power-to-weight ratio proved decisive in the final stretch, finishing in 7.96 seconds to the Audi’s 8.24 seconds. The rematch followed a similar pattern, with the Stingray again asserting dominance, completing the run in 7.83 seconds versus the Audi's 8.2 seconds.

The C8 Stingray, with its mid-engine layout and 495-horsepower 6.2-liter LT2 V8, is not just a track weapon but also a practical daily driver. Its ability to compete with diverse opponents, from Mopar muscle to tuned European SUVs, showcases the balance between usability and performance that defines the Stingray.

While these races were limited to a local 1/8th-mile dragstrip, they highlight the Stingray’s capabilities in real-world settings. With Chevrolet’s performance models like the Z06 and E-Ray raising the bar, anticipation is growing for the 1,064-horsepower ZR1, expected to set new benchmarks for Corvette performance when it debuts in 2025.

For now, the Stingray continues to punch above its weight class, proving that it’s more than just an entry-level Corvette—it’s a sports car that demands respect on any dragstrip.

