Bytes Technology Group's (LON:BYIT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 2nd of August to £0.147. This takes the dividend yield to 3.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Bytes Technology Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Bytes Technology Group's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 28.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 70% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Bytes Technology Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. The annual payment during the last 3 years was £0.04 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.174. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 63% over that duration. Bytes Technology Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Bytes Technology Group has been growing its earnings per share at 31% a year over the past three years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Bytes Technology Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bytes Technology Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Bytes Technology Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

