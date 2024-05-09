BYD will consider second European plant in 2025,executive says

LONDON (Reuters) - BYD will consider building a second assembly plant in Europe in 2025, the Chinese automaker's top European executive said on Thursday.

Speaking at the FT's Future of the Car conference, European managing director Michael Shu said the company wanted to become a leading electric vehicle maker in Europe by 2030.

"We are confident that we could be in a leading position (in Europe) by 2030," Shu said.

BYD said last December that it would build an EV plant in Hungary, becoming the first major Chinese automaker with a production base in Europe.

