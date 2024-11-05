GuruFocus.com

BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Growth and Strategic ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Organic Revenue Growth: 14% increase in the third quarter.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Growth: 19% year-over-year increase.

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share Growth: 24% increase, reaching $0.83 per share.

  • 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance: Raised to approximately $3.20.

  • Free Cash Flow Guidance: Maintained at $225 million to $250 million.

  • Government Operations Revenue Growth: 17% increase in the third quarter.

  • Government Operations Adjusted EBITDA Growth: 18% increase.

  • Commercial Operations Revenue: Modest increase driven by medical and nuclear components growth.

  • Capital Expenditures: $40 million in the quarter, $101 million year-to-date.

  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Raised to approximately $2.7 billion.

  • 2025 Preliminary Outlook: Mid- to high single-digit growth in revenue, EBITDA, and EPS; at least 10% free cash flow growth.

Release Date: November 04, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) reported strong third-quarter results with 14% organic revenue growth, 19% adjusted EBITDA growth, and 24% adjusted earnings per share growth.

  • The company raised its 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $3.20, the high end of the previous range, indicating confidence in its financial performance.

  • BWXT announced the acquisition of A.O.T., a strategic addition to its special materials portfolio, expected to contribute $40 million in sales in 2024 with mid-teens EBITDA margins.

  • Government Operations segment showed robust performance with 17% revenue growth and 18% adjusted EBITDA growth, driven by naval propulsion and technical services.

  • BWXT Medical continues to perform well, with year-to-date growth in line with expectations, driven by increased patient volumes and higher contract drug manufacturing volumes.

Negative Points

  • Weather-related challenges, including a three-week shutdown of the navy fuel processing facility due to Hurricane Helene, impacted operations and may push some customer payment milestones into 2025.

  • The Commercial Operations segment experienced lower field services activity, which partially offset growth in medical and commercial nuclear components.

  • The company faces potential risks from supply chain issues, although it has managed these challenges well so far.

  • BWXT's free cash flow guidance for 2024 remains at risk due to the timing of contracts and weather disruptions, potentially affecting the upper half of the guidance range.

  • The aircraft carrier volume lull is expected to continue through 2025 and possibly into 2026, which could impact naval propulsion revenue growth.

and

Recommended Stories