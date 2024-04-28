Buying Last Year’s Model of These 20 Cars Will Save You 28%+ Over the New Version
If you have your heart set on buying a brand-new car, buying a used car can be unappealing. But the cost savings might just persuade you to give the slightly used version a shot. Cars depreciate in value as soon as they are driven off the lot, so buying even a one-year-old car can provide major cost savings.
“While a used car almost always costs less than it does new, some models lose more than 25% of their value after just one year, giving buyers a near-new ownership experience [with] substantial savings,” Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, said on the site.
With these 20 car models, you’ll save 28% or more by simply opting for a one-year-old vehicle.
1. Mercedes-Benz EQS
1-year used price: $71,231
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$65,143
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -47.8%
2. Nissan LEAF
1-year used price: $18,756
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$15,786
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -45.7%
3. Jaguar F-PACE
1-year used price: $52,010
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$28,555
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -35.4%
4. Alfa Romeo Giulia
1-year used price: $32,467
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$16,297
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -33.4%
5. Kia EV6
1-year used price: $36,243
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$18,081
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -33.3%
6. Hyundai IONIQ 5
1-year used price: $34,303
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$16,805
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -32.9%
7. Volkswagen ID.4
1-year used price: $31,870
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$15,609
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -32.9%
8. Alfa Romeo Stelvio
1-year used price: $36,630
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$17,495
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -32.3%
9. Nissan Murano
1-year used price: $29,458
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$13,842
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -32%
10. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
1-year used price: $99,598
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$45,781
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -31.5%
11. Dodge Durango
1-year used price: $43,407
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$19,335
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -30.8%
12. BMW 7 Series
1-year used price: $84,990
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$36,126
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -29.8%
13. Dodge Challenger
1-year used price: $36,496
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$15,498
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -29.8%
14. Ford Mustang Mach-E
1-year used price: $38,543
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$16,364
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -29.8%
15. Ram 1500 Classic
1-year used price: $31,969
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$13,176
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -29.2%
16. INFINITI QX80
1-year used price: $59,618
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$24,084
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -28.8%
17. Audi A3
1-year used price: $29,587
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$11,911
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -28.7%
18. Chevrolet Bolt EUV
1-year used price: $23,320
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$9,151
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -28.2%
19. Chevrolet Bolt EV
1-year used price: $22,229
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$8,633
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -28%
20. Audi A4
1-year used price: $35,667
Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$13,836
Difference in cost compared to new (%): -27.9%
Data is sourced from iSeeCars and is accurate as of March 26, 2024.
