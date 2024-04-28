Buying Last Year’s Model of These 20 Cars Will Save You 28%+ Over the New Version

©Audi

If you have your heart set on buying a brand-new car, buying a used car can be unappealing. But the cost savings might just persuade you to give the slightly used version a shot. Cars depreciate in value as soon as they are driven off the lot, so buying even a one-year-old car can provide major cost savings.

“While a used car almost always costs less than it does new, some models lose more than 25% of their value after just one year, giving buyers a near-new ownership experience [with] substantial savings,” Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, said on the site.

With these 20 car models, you’ll save 28% or more by simply opting for a one-year-old vehicle.

©Mercedes-Benz

1. Mercedes-Benz EQS

1-year used price: $71,231

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$65,143

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -47.8%

Jay K. McNallyMcNally Multi Med / Nissan

2. Nissan LEAF

1-year used price: $18,756

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$15,786

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -45.7%

©Jaguar

3. Jaguar F-PACE

1-year used price: $52,010

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$28,555

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -35.4%

©FCA US LLC

4. Alfa Romeo Giulia

1-year used price: $32,467

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$16,297

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -33.4%

©Kia

5. Kia EV6

1-year used price: $36,243

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$18,081

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -33.3%

©Hyundai

6. Hyundai IONIQ 5

1-year used price: $34,303

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$16,805

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -32.9%

JAMES LIPMAN / Volkswagen

7. Volkswagen ID.4

1-year used price: $31,870

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$15,609

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -32.9%

©2017 FCA US LLC

8. Alfa Romeo Stelvio

1-year used price: $36,630

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$17,495

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -32.3%

Jay McNallyMcNally Multi Media / Nissan

9. Nissan Murano

1-year used price: $29,458

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$13,842

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -32%

Mercedes-Benz AG – Global Comm / Mercedes-Benz

10. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

1-year used price: $99,598

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$45,781

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -31.5%

©Dodge

11. Dodge Durango

1-year used price: $43,407

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$19,335

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -30.8%

Daniel Kraus / BMW

12. BMW 7 Series

1-year used price: $84,990

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$36,126

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -29.8%

FCA US LLC / Dodge

13. Dodge Challenger

1-year used price: $36,496

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$15,498

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -29.8%

©Ford

14. Ford Mustang Mach-E

1-year used price: $38,543

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$16,364

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -29.8%

©FCA US LLC

15. Ram 1500 Classic

1-year used price: $31,969

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$13,176

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -29.2%

Dominic Fraser / Infiniti

16. INFINITI QX80

1-year used price: $59,618

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$24,084

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -28.8%

©AUDI AG

17. Audi A3

1-year used price: $29,587

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$11,911

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -28.7%

©Chevrolet

18. Chevrolet Bolt EUV

1-year used price: $23,320

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$9,151

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -28.2%

©Chevrolet

19. Chevrolet Bolt EV

1-year used price: $22,229

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$8,633

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -28%

©Audi AG

20. Audi A4

1-year used price: $35,667

Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$13,836

Difference in cost compared to new (%): -27.9%

Data is sourced from iSeeCars and is accurate as of March 26, 2024.

