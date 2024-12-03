How to buy preloved items to give as Christmas gifts

Illustration: Jamie Wignall Illustration: Jamie Wignall/The Guardian

Plan ahead

Buying preloved often requires more thought and preparation than buying new, so make time to find the perfect gift. Monica Marriott-Mills, who publishes on TikTok about secondhand style, starts by making a list for each person she needs to buy for.

“I make a profile of sorts, with things they like to do, colours they like to wear or if they’ve mentioned something they want, like a photo frame for their wedding anniversary,” she says. “I note all of this down on my phone and look it up when I’m in a charity or antique shop, which keeps things focused.”

Marriott-Mills buys 50% of her Christmas gifts secondhand, like many of her generation. According to a report by resale app Vinted, more than half of people aged under 45 buy secondhand items once a month or more, compared with 43% of all consumers.

If you’re tight on time, online secondhand marketplaces such as eBay, Vinted and Vestiaire Collective are a great place to start as you can browse and shop from home.

Buying secondhand may mean being able to afford a gift you couldn’t buy brand new. For instance, someone new to sewing might appreciate a sewing machine. John Lewis’s version starts at £135 new, but bids on eBay for similar models in working order start from as little as £10, or £45.99 buy it now price, still with the box.

Get up early

If you know that someone is in the market for homewares or electronics, keep an eye out for these at charity shops, junk sales, antique shops, car boot sales, flea markets and on online marketplaces.

Marriott-Mills says finding out what days deliveries get put out at secondhand furniture stores is a great way to get first dibs on the bargains. “At my local British Heart Foundation secondhand furniture store, it’s Tuesday, so I try to go there first thing,” she says.

“I appreciate it is a privilege to go out first thing, but you could go early on a Saturday or try during your lunch break.”

If you can’t get out, many of these stores have websites.

Search for kids’ gifts, too

On eBay, Vinted and Facebook Marketplace you can find loads of secondhand toys – some brand new, still in their boxes – that make perfect gifts.

LOL dolls come in at about £25 each new, but on eBay you can find a bundles of dolls in great condition from as little as £4. If you’re on the hunt for something bigger, such as a play kitchen, you can find loads on Facebook marketplace from £10. Brand new, they cost anything between £60 and £200.

With larger items, however, check where the seller is based as they are often collection-only, or the cost of postage could cancel out your savings.

