Should You Buy Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Peabody Energy's shares on or after the 14th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of December.
The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.075 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.30 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Peabody Energy has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of US$28.70. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.
Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Peabody Energy has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 7.1% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 11% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.
It's positive to see that Peabody Energy's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.
Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?
Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Peabody Energy's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Peabody Energy is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings and has a history of generating some growth in earnings. We think this is a reasonable combination.
The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Peabody Energy has seen its dividend decline 5.9% per annum on average over the past seven years, which is not great to see.
The Bottom Line
From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Peabody Energy? Earnings per share have been flat over this time, but we're intrigued to see that Peabody Energy is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine strong earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Peabody Energy is halfway there. Peabody Energy looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.
With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Peabody Energy (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.
