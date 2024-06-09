Should You Buy OVB Holding AG (ETR:O4B) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

OVB Holding AG (ETR:O4B) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase OVB Holding's shares on or after the 13th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.90 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.90 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, OVB Holding has a trailing yield of approximately 4.4% on its current stock price of €20.40. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

See our latest analysis for OVB Holding

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 78% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, OVB Holding's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, OVB Holding has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.0% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because OVB Holding is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid OVB Holding? OVB Holding has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating OVB Holding more closely.

In light of that, while OVB Holding has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for OVB Holding you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.