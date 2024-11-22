Buy an electric blanket to keep warm if you can’t afford heating, says top energy boss

Greg Jackson, chief executive of Octopus Energy, says using electric blankets could save households £300 a year - Jeff Gilbert

People should use an electric blanket if they can’t afford to heat their homes because of the impact of winter bill price rises, a top energy boss said.

Greg Jackson, chief executive of Octopus Energy, suggested people should “snuggle up” under electric blankets rather than use central heating if they want to minimise the impact of increases to winter energy bills.

Mr Jackson said using electric blankets rather than central heating or gas and electric fires could save households £300 a year.

“If people are worried about their heating, they can stay warm and healthier much more cheaply by snuggling up in electric blankets for a while,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Mr Jackson said Octopus had already sent out 65,000 free electric blankets to its customers. “They’re not tokenism. It saves 300 quid a year on your gas bill during the crisis and keeps you warm.”

His comments follow Friday’s announcement by regulator Ofgem that the energy price cap is to rise by £21 from £1,717 to £1,738 from January.

The rise means energy bills will remain a third higher than they were before the 2022 energy crisis set off by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and look set to remain high indefinitely.

Octopus Energy made a net profit of £203m on revenues of £13bn in the year ending April 2023 during which it claims to have spent £69m on helping customers to keep warm and cut bills.

Mr Jackson said he had more recently offered support to pensioners hit by the loss of winter fuel payments.

“We put about £30m into funds for those that are harder up. For example, we announced a new support for older people that are missing out on the winter fuel payment this winter. And you know, almost 100,000 people have used those various funds,” he said.

The latest price rise comes as Ofgem figures show surging numbers of people in debt because of energy bills. More than 660,000 people are in debt over gas bills and more than 800,000 regarding power bills.

Overall debts for gas and electricity have risen to £3.7bn by the middle of this year compared with £1.7bn in the middle of 2021.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, also speaking on the Today programme, said: “Energy debt is now the most common type of debt that we deal with, …bills are now two thirds higher than before the start of the energy crisis and with an expectation that they’ll remain at that level for the foreseeable future.

“We’re just expecting to see people continuing to be really squeezed, particularly families with children, particularly disabled people – they are facing impossible choices.”

