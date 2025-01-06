When Should You Buy Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)?

Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£3.52 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£2.95. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Domino's Pizza Group's current trading price of UK£3.10 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Domino's Pizza Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Domino's Pizza Group?

Good news, investors! Domino's Pizza Group is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £4.50, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Domino's Pizza Group’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Domino's Pizza Group?

LSE:DOM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 6th 2025

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Domino's Pizza Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 26%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since DOM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DOM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DOM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

