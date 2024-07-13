Should You Buy Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Dewhurst Group's shares on or after the 18th of July, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 13th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.05 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.16 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Dewhurst Group has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of UK£13.00. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Dewhurst Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Dewhurst Group paying out a modest 25% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (60%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Dewhurst Group's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years. Dewhurst Group has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Dewhurst Group has delivered 7.0% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Dewhurst Group? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Dewhurst Group paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Dewhurst Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Dewhurst Group you should be aware of.

