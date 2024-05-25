When Should You Buy Daimler Truck Holding AG (ETR:DTG)?

Daimler Truck Holding AG (ETR:DTG) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Daimler Truck Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Daimler Truck Holding

Is Daimler Truck Holding Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Daimler Truck Holding is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Daimler Truck Holding’s ratio of 8.24x is below its peer average of 17.38x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. However, given that Daimler Truck Holding’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Daimler Truck Holding look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Daimler Truck Holding's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since DTG is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DTG for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DTG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Daimler Truck Holding, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Daimler Truck Holding (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Daimler Truck Holding, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.