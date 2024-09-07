Should You Buy Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Cairn Homes investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.038 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.064 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Cairn Homes has a trailing yield of approximately 3.6% on its current stock price of UK£1.482. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Cairn Homes paid out a comfortable 37% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 23% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Cairn Homes's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Cairn Homes's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 34% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last five years, Cairn Homes has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.1% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Cairn Homes is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cairn Homes? Cairn Homes has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past five years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Cairn Homes, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Cairn Homes is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cairn Homes you should know about.

