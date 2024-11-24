Should You Buy Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Ardmore Shipping's shares before the 29th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 13th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.91 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ardmore Shipping stock has a trailing yield of around 7.7% on the current share price of US$11.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ardmore Shipping's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Ardmore Shipping can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Ardmore Shipping paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 53% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NYSE:ASC Historic Dividend November 24th 2024

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Ardmore Shipping's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 58% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Ardmore Shipping has delivered an average of 8.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

