Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth and ...

  • Revenue: $20.6 million, a 33% increase year-over-year.

  • US Revenue: $13.1 million, 27% higher than the prior year.

  • International Revenue: $5.2 million, a 36% increase over the prior year.

  • Product Revenue: $13.5 million, a 55% increase versus Q3 2023.

  • Software and Other Services Revenue: $7 million, up 5% year-over-year.

  • Gross Profit: $12.2 million, a 30% increase compared to the prior year.

  • Gross Margin: 59.5%, slightly down due to product revenue growth outpacing software revenue.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Loss: $8.4 million, a 33% improvement from the prior year's loss of $12.5 million.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $97.8 million as of September 30, 2024.

  • Cash Use: $8.3 million during the quarter, with a trailing 12-month use of $56 million.

  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Raised to $79 million to $81 million, about 20% growth.

  • 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Loss of $40 million to $42 million, improved from a 2023 loss of $67.5 million.

  • Q4 2024 Revenue Expectation: $20 to $22 million, around 25% growth.

  • Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Expectation: Loss of approximately $10 million to $12 million.

Release Date: November 01, 2024

Positive Points

  • Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) reported a 33% year-over-year revenue growth for Q3 2024, marking the highest third-quarter revenue in the company's history.

  • The company successfully reduced its cash use to the lowest level in its history while maintaining investment in key growth areas.

  • Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) expanded its market presence internationally, launching in new markets such as Indonesia, Netherlands, and Belgium, and successfully launched IQ3 in Europe.

  • The company is making significant strides in medical education with the introduction of the Scan Lab AI training app, which is being adopted by universities like Kansas City University.

  • Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) is forming a wholly-owned subsidiary, Octave, to commercialize and monetize its ultrasound-on-chip technology in non-competitive industries, potentially providing a new revenue stream.

Negative Points

  • Despite the revenue growth, Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.4 million for Q3 2024.

  • The gross margin percentage decreased slightly to 59.5% due to a lower proportion of higher-margin software and other services revenues.

  • The company faces challenges in maintaining software revenue growth, as product revenue growth outpaced software revenue with the launch of IQ3.

  • Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) is still in the early stages of its home care pilot, which may take time to demonstrate significant financial impact.

  • The company is navigating regulatory challenges in the European Union regarding the ROSS compliance and exemption process, which could impact future operations.

