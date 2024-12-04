This businessman worth $12.5 billion is moving after Trump’s victory — plus 3 ways to follow his lead in 2025

Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election has sparked a wave of relocations among high-net-worth individuals.

For instance, Ellen DeGeneres and her partner, Portia de Rossi, have reportedly moved to the U.K. following Trump’s win. Similarly, celebrities like Sharon Stone and Cher have publicly vowed to leave the U.S. should Trump secure the presidency.

However, not all high-profile individuals are looking for an exit from America.

Anthony Pratt, an Australian business tycoon and chairman of Visy Industries and Pratt Industries — global leaders in packaging and recycling — has taken a decidedly different approach. Instead of leaving, Pratt is doubling down on his commitment to the U.S.

In a LinkedIn post, Pratt announced that he has been granted a green card and is relocating to the U.S.

“We decided it was time to live in America because: (1) My family are all U.S. citizens. (2) Over the past 30 years we have invested to build 70 factories in America, creating 12,000 well-paying American manufacturing jobs,” he shared.

Pratt also reassured stakeholders that he will continue to serve as chairman of Visy Australia and plans to return to the country regularly.

With a net worth of $12.5 billion, Pratt has already made significant investments in the U.S., demonstrating the opportunities the country offers. But you don’t need to be a billionaire to take part in America’s economic growth.

Here are three straightforward ways everyday investors can tap into the nation’s economic boom.

Investing in stocks

One of the simplest and most accessible ways to invest in America is through the stock market. Stocks represent ownership in businesses, giving investors a stake in the profits and growth of the companies they choose to support.

Under Trump’s presidency, certain sectors are expected to thrive. For instance, his support for domestic energy production and reduced environmental regulations could benefit companies involved in oil, natural gas and coal. Investors might consider established energy giants to tap into this opportunity.

Another area to watch is infrastructure and construction. Trump has consistently advocated for massive infrastructure projects, which could create opportunities in companies specializing in building materials, construction equipment, and transportation services.