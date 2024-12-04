This businessman worth $12.5 billion is moving after Trump’s victory — plus 3 ways to follow his lead in 2025
Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election has sparked a wave of relocations among high-net-worth individuals.
For instance, Ellen DeGeneres and her partner, Portia de Rossi, have reportedly moved to the U.K. following Trump’s win. Similarly, celebrities like Sharon Stone and Cher have publicly vowed to leave the U.S. should Trump secure the presidency.
However, not all high-profile individuals are looking for an exit from America.
Anthony Pratt, an Australian business tycoon and chairman of Visy Industries and Pratt Industries — global leaders in packaging and recycling — has taken a decidedly different approach. Instead of leaving, Pratt is doubling down on his commitment to the U.S.
In a LinkedIn post, Pratt announced that he has been granted a green card and is relocating to the U.S.
“We decided it was time to live in America because: (1) My family are all U.S. citizens. (2) Over the past 30 years we have invested to build 70 factories in America, creating 12,000 well-paying American manufacturing jobs,” he shared.
Pratt also reassured stakeholders that he will continue to serve as chairman of Visy Australia and plans to return to the country regularly.
With a net worth of $12.5 billion, Pratt has already made significant investments in the U.S., demonstrating the opportunities the country offers. But you don’t need to be a billionaire to take part in America’s economic growth.
Here are three straightforward ways everyday investors can tap into the nation’s economic boom.
Investing in stocks
One of the simplest and most accessible ways to invest in America is through the stock market. Stocks represent ownership in businesses, giving investors a stake in the profits and growth of the companies they choose to support.
Under Trump’s presidency, certain sectors are expected to thrive. For instance, his support for domestic energy production and reduced environmental regulations could benefit companies involved in oil, natural gas and coal. Investors might consider established energy giants to tap into this opportunity.
Another area to watch is infrastructure and construction. Trump has consistently advocated for massive infrastructure projects, which could create opportunities in companies specializing in building materials, construction equipment, and transportation services.
Financial services might also benefit from deregulation efforts, particularly in banking and investment sectors, which could see reduced restrictions and potentially higher profits.
Investing in ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) offer an easy and diversified way to invest in the U.S. economy. Unlike individual stocks, which tie your investment to a single company, ETFs bundle together multiple stocks, helping you spread risk across a broader portfolio.
For investors looking to capitalize on opportunities in America under Trump’s presidency, sector-specific ETFs can be worth a look.
For example, energy-focused ETFs can give you exposure to oil, natural gas, and other domestic energy industries, while infrastructure ETFs target companies in construction, engineering, and transportation.
Additionally, broad market ETFs, such as those tracking the S&P 500 Index, allow investors to participate in the overall growth of the U.S. stock market without picking individual winners and losers.
In fact, investing legend Warren Buffett has often championed the simplicity and reliability of index investing, famously saying, “In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is own the S&P 500 index fund.”
The beauty of this approach is its accessibility — anyone, regardless of wealth, can take advantage of it. Even small amounts can grow over time, and some apps allow you to invest in an S&P 500 ETF using your spare change.
Investing in real estate
The U.S. is currently facing a significant housing shortage. An analysis by Zillow published in June estimated the housing shortage to be 4.5 million homes as of 2022.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addressed the crisis in September, pointing to the core issue: “The real issue with housing is that we have had, and are on track to continue to have, not enough housing.”
For investors, the housing supply gap presents a unique opportunity to invest in America. This trend transcends political administrations — no matter who is in the White House, people will always need a place to live.
While high home prices and elevated mortgage rates have made buying a home more challenging for individuals, you don’t need to purchase a property outright to invest in U.S. real estate.
Crowdfunding platforms, for example, allow everyday investors to own shares in rental properties without the large down payments or management headaches traditionally associated with real estate ownership.
Alternatively, real estate investment trusts (REITs) provide another avenue for those looking to gain exposure to this essential market.
Companies like American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) focus on single-family rental homes, while Equity Residential (EQR) targets multifamily housing in high-demand urban areas. These companies can serve as a starting point for further research.
