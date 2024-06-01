Business owner says new bay is costing him thousands

Steven Goddard says a bay outside his shops is drastically reducing footfall [Local Democracy Reporting Service]

A Kent business owner claims a traffic management scheme is costing him thousands of pounds because customers are unable to see his shops.

Medway Council has introduced double red lines and additional loading bays along Rainham High Street.

Steven Goddard, who runs several shops along the road, says a bay outside is drastically reducing footfall, resulting in a loss of trade.

Medway Council said loading and unloading bays were introduced following feedback from the public and it would "retain an open dialogue with businesses moving forward".

'Accessible for everybody'

Mr Goddard told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It was like someone coming and turning a tap off – we’re down 30% in numbers and, in financial terms, probably £1,000 a week."

The 55-year-old, who operates FAB Aesthetics, OMG Shakes and Cakes, and Tanz Tanning, says lorries making deliveries for some High Street shops sit in the bay for extended periods.

He says the type of bay outside his shops - which only allows loading and unloading - means customers are being put off visiting.

Mr Goddard said: “It could be a 30-minute bay for people that may want to come in."

“This is a high street, and the hub of a high street is about people coming in and using it, and it being accessible for everybody,” he added. “If this continues it’s going to make Rainham into a ghost town.”

The red routes, which came into force on 20 May, prevent stopping, parking, or loading at any time, except in specifically allocated bays, or for drivers with blue disabled badges.

The council consulted with businesses about the routes and adapted some of its designs to add more loading bays where needed.

Medway Council said red routes were introduced where yellow lines were already in place to help enforce existing traffic restrictions and tackle congestion.

