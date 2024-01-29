Burger King adding new Candied Bacon Whopper, Fiery Big Fish to menu

Burger King will soon offer more options to "have it your way" - this time with lots of bacon.

Burger King confirmed the release of two new menu items to USA TODAY, with more "big" news to come next week. One limited-time product, a sweet, bacon-heavy twist on the classic Whopper, is already available at restaurants as of Jan. 29, while a spicy update to its crispy fish sandwich is set for next month.

News of the new items was anticipated by fans after popular food and snack news account Snackolator posted about the upcoming burger, along with food influencer Markie Devo.

Burger King's official social media is also teasing more announcements to come on Feb. 5, leaving fans to wonder what else is in store.

For now, here's what we know about the new Candied Bacon Whopper and Fiery Big Fish sandwiches.

Burger King Candied Bacon Whopper

The Whopper is getting a limited Candied Bacon edition.

A Burger King representative told USA TODAY about the Candied Bacon Whopper, which features the classic Whopper flame-grilled beef patty, tomatoes, lettuce and sesame seed bun. Crispy fried onions, garlic aioli, sweet bacon jam and brown sugar candied bacon top the new sweet, meaty sandwich.

The new Candied Bacon Whopper will be available at participating restaurants nationwide starting Monday, Jan 29. The item is limited edition and only while supplies last, so visit a store in person soon if you want to get your hands on it.

National Croissant Day 2024: Burger King's special breakfast offer plus other deals

Fiery Big Fish

BK's Big Fish sandwich will get the spicy treatment at select locations.

Wendy's breakfast items: Wendy's adds breakfast burrito to morning menu

Burger King also told USA TODAY that the classic Big Fish sandwich will be getting the spicy treatment for a limited time just in time for Lent. At participating locations, customers can get the Fiery Big Fish, a twist on the classic that comes with lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce and a spicy glaze on a brioche-style bun, starting Feb. 14.

The classic Big Fish will also be part of a special for Royals Perks members. From Feb. 14 - March 28, subscribers to the free loyalty program can get a Big Fish for $2 with the purchase of a full-price item.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Burger King to release new Candied Bacon Whopper, Fiery Big Fish